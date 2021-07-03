QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Qualcomm is benefiting from robust demand for smartphones globally and its ability to increase the scale of non-handset revenues. With more than 700 5G designs, it is well positioned to gain from solid 5G traction with greater long-term visibility. The chip maker is focused on retaining its market leadership with innovative product launches. Recurring revenue stream owing to a global patent license agreement with Huawei is a tailwind. The $1.4 billion NUVIA buyout is likely to boost Qualcomm’s position in the global 5G chipset arena, thanks to the expertise of the former in high-performance processors. However, stiff competition from low-cost chip manufacturers is a concern. Its margins have declined due to high research and development expenses. Also, the company is prone to risks arising from weaker handset shipments, especially in China.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.96.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $142.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.77. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

