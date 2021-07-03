Quantbot Technologies LP Has $257,000 Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Buckle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.93. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,671,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $785,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

