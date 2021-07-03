Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $232,000 in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $137,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in FibroGen by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in FibroGen by 31.6% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

FGEN stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.03.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

