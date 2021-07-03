Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 14,824 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 123.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,956,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,246,000 after buying an additional 619,905 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,161,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,733,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,747,000 after buying an additional 84,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 3,624,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,715,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGRE. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

NYSE PGRE opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

