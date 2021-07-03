Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 65,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

