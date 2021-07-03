Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 1,524 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $159.50 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $175.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

