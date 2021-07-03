Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 48,721 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,934 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 48,721 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,242,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,840,000 after acquiring an additional 557,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

