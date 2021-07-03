Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM) Insider Priya Patil Acquires 7,246 Shares of Stock

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM) insider Priya Patil acquired 7,246 shares of Rambler Metals and Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £2,101.34 ($2,745.41).

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining stock opened at GBX 28.30 ($0.37) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.03. The stock has a market cap of £30.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Rambler Metals and Mining PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 180 ($2.35).

About Rambler Metals and Mining

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

