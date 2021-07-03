Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

RANJY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Randstad from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Randstad from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. Randstad has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

