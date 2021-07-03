Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective raised by Truist from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.98% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RRC. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.72. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at $948,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 21,514 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Range Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Range Resources by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 540,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.