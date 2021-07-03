Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,870 ($24.43). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,860 ($24.30), with a volume of 48,364 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on RAT. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,949.14 ($25.47).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 39.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,822.12.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.