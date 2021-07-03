Raydium (RAY) Reaches Market Cap of $193.34 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $3.53 or 0.00010195 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $193.34 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raydium has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,802,530 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

