Raymond James Boosts Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target to C$5.25

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SRX. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.29.

Shares of TSE:SRX opened at C$4.11 on Wednesday. Storm Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.42 and a 12-month high of C$4.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.57. The firm has a market cap of C$500.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$73.67 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Storm Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

