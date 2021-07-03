Raymond James Raises Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $95.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s previous close.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

Shares of WELL opened at $84.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Welltower has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $84.97.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Welltower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Welltower by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 171,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Welltower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

