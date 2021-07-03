Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF)

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$5.25 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.65.

CDDRF stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

