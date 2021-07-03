RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $473.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 40.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 53,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

