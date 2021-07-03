RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Down 44.3% in June

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of RCMT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 65,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,620. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $12.49.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. RCM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that RCM Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RCM Technologies by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

