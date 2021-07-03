Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.78. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6082 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

RDEIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.