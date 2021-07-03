Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.78. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6082 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.
Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile
Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.
Featured Story: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.