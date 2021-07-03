ReddCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $35,081.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. ReddCoin has a market cap of $58.70 million and approximately $35,081.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,611.64 or 1.00008479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00034081 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.54 or 0.01090880 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.85 or 0.00418537 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007992 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.89 or 0.00401305 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006021 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004959 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

