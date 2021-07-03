Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) by 90.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,217 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Reinvent Technology Partners Z worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Z alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTPZ opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. Reinvent Technology Partners Z has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.