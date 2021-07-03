Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,217 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Reinvent Technology Partners Z worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTPZ opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. Reinvent Technology Partners Z has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

