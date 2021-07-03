Relite Finance (RELI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $299,257.00

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Relite Finance has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $299,257.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Relite Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00136748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00169589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,722.61 or 1.00145851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002949 BTC.

About Relite Finance

Relite Finance’s total supply is 28,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,117,821 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

Relite Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relite Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relite Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relite Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

