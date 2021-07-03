Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,235 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 2,235 ($29.20) price target on Relx (LON:REL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on REL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,065.22 ($26.98).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 1,980 ($25.87) on Friday. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a one year high of GBX 1,980.50 ($25.88). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,888.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.28 billion and a PE ratio of 31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

