Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.