Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 2,185,900 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 378.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $18,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGI. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth about $8,815,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth about $4,027,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth about $4,618,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 19,261.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 497,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth about $2,399,000. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of MGI opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.01. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.96 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

