Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $17.57 Million Stock Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Village Super Market worth $17,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLGEA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Village Super Market by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Village Super Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $42,986.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,460.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

VLGEA stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $27.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

