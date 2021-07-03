Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $18.82 Million Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 152,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Maximus worth $18,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth about $86,315,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,330,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,213,000 after purchasing an additional 608,298 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 722.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after purchasing an additional 236,376 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,874,000 after purchasing an additional 160,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE:MMS opened at $87.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.92. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

