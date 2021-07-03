Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 38,923 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.52% of Meritage Homes worth $17,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,159,000 after purchasing an additional 465,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,460,000 after purchasing an additional 233,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $61,734,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,390,000 after acquiring an additional 361,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTH opened at $95.16 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

