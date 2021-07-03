Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 455,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,149,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDIT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

EDIT stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

