Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Alleghany worth $19,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,941,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $677.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $467.55 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $695.38.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

