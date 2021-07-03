Renasant Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Renasant in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RNST. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91. Renasant has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 103,008 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 173.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,101 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

