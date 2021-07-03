Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to announce $144.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.80 million. Repligen reported sales of $87.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $585.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.30 million to $590.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $691.00 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $730.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.90. 200,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,803. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.30. Repligen has a twelve month low of $120.12 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.24 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,339 shares of company stock worth $5,507,688. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

