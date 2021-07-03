Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.35). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

AUPH stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.58. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley bought 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $6,535,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.