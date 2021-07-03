Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Carlsberg A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Carlsberg A/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlsberg A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.89. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.