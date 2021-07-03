Research Analysts Set Expectations for Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.47.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$2.37. The business had revenue of C$12.45 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

