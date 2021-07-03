Research Analysts Set Expectations for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

Shares of COP stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,388,000 after buying an additional 916,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after buying an additional 2,609,569 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

