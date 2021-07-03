Research Analysts Set Expectations for IAA, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IAA in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $56.32 on Friday. IAA has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in IAA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 25.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

