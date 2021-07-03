Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Research Frontiers were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REFR. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Research Frontiers by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Research Frontiers by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Research Frontiers by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REFR opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 million, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.92. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 270.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

