Reviewing InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) and DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) and DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of InnovAge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for InnovAge and DCC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 1 6 0 2.86 DCC 3 1 4 0 2.13

InnovAge presently has a consensus price target of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.93%. Given InnovAge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe InnovAge is more favorable than DCC.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and DCC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge N/A N/A N/A DCC N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InnovAge and DCC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $567.19 million 5.16 $26.28 million N/A N/A DCC $17.55 billion 0.43 $382.83 million $5.05 16.82

DCC has higher revenue and earnings than InnovAge.

Summary

InnovAge beats DCC on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,600 PACE participants in the United States of America; and operates seventeen PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services. This segment serves domestic, agricultural, commercial/industrial, forecourt, aviation, and marine customers. The company's DCC Healthcare segment offers products and services to healthcare providers, and health and beauty brand owners; outsourced contract manufacturing services to the health and beauty sector; nutrition products, such as vitamins and health supplements; beauty products; and product development, formulation, manufacturing, and packaging services. In addition, this segment procures and sells exempt medicinal products. Its DCC Technology segment distributes consumer technology products, including smart home products, gaming consoles, peripherals and software, wearable technology, and accessories; business and enterprise technology products, such as tablets, notebooks, and PCs; networking and security products; communication products comprising smartphones, feature phones, accessories, and unified communication products; and servers and storage products, audio visual products, printers, peripherals, cables and connectors, and consumables to retailers, resellers, and integrators. It also provides supply chain services. DCC plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

