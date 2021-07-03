Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $49.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $804,023.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,023.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,347,956 shares of company stock valued at $73,810,242 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after acquiring an additional 257,146 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 770.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 203,243 shares in the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.74. Revolve Group has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $72.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

