Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Update

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Ribbit LEAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter worth $158,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter worth $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter worth $1,066,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEAP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,770. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64. Ribbit LEAP has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

