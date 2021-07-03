Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell.

OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $18.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.1241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.73%.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

