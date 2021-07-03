Ripio Credit Network Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $20.07 million and approximately $466,026.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00037638 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00030279 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000162 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.