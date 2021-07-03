RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.159 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

NYSE OPP opened at $15.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 20,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $307,581.12. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,674.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

