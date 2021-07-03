Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Short Interest Update

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the May 31st total of 699,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.3 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

RVSB stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $156.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.