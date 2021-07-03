Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCGCF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roscan Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 price objective on shares of Roscan Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Roscan Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS RCGCF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 158,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,637. Roscan Gold has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40.

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.