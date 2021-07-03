Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $534,000 Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,927 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Employers were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Employers by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

EIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE:EIG opened at $43.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.01. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

