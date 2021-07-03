Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of DarioHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $9,923,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRIO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen started coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DarioHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

In other DarioHealth news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at $883,389.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16. DarioHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.32.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

