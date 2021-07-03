Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 33,348 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 86,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,662,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 85,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aegon alerts:

AEG stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.56. Aegon has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Aegon Profile

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon (NYSE:AEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.