Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Fortress Biotech worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 160,153 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 106,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $3.59 on Friday. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $349.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.88.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Fortress Biotech Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.